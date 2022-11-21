Pew on Shopping: In-Store Is the Method of Choice; Smartphones Are the Device of Choice

Adults in the U.S. still prefer to do their shopping in-person, in a physical store, but the smartphone has become the device of choice when shopping online, according to a new study from Pew Research Center.

Pew found that 76% of respondents to its survey buy things online via smartphones, compared with 69% through desktop or laptop computers.

Approximately one-third of U.S. adults shop online with smartphones at least once per week, compared with 21% for desktop or laptop computers and just 7% on tablets.

Those numbers are more dramatic for the 30-through-49 age group, with 49% saying they make purchases online using a smartphone at least once per week, versus 38% of those 18 through 29 and “even smaller shares” for those 50 and older.

The think tank found that 57% of respondents prefer in-person shopping at a physical store, while 38% chose an online experience.

Creators and influencers are followed by four out of 10 social media users in Pew’s survey, with younger adults more likely to do so, as well as Hispanics (59%) and Blacks (44%).

Finally, 62% of women 18 through 29 said creators and influencers affect their purchases at least a little, compared with just 43% of men in that age group.

Pew associate director of research Monica Anderson and research analyst Michelle Faverio wrote in a blog post, “From ordering household items to purchasing the latest fashions, the internet has reshaped how, when and where people can make purchases. At the same time, social media has become an important tool for consumers, with some Americans—particularly younger adults—following and turning to influencers for recommendations.”