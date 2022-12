There’s a cynical old saying: Hatred breeds excellence. Scoff if you’d like—but not before you hear the story of how that adage created one of America’s best-known holiday gifts: a sturdy little appliance known as Mr. Coffee.

Vincent Marotta was a Cleveland real estate man whose business stalled when he couldn’t secure financing. One morning in 1969, Marotta was sitting at his kitchen table trying to plot his next move when it occurred to him that his coffee (made by his wife, Ann) tasted awful.