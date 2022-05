On the evening of Jan. 2, 2019, some 9 million people were watching Saturday Night Live when a skit called “New Paint” aired. It featured an unemployed bartender named Beth (Aidy Bryant) who boasts to her visiting brother Tom (Beck Bennett) how she’s covered her living room walls with Lulworth Blue from Farrow & Ball—“the high-end British paint company that offers unparalleled depth and colour.”