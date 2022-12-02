When it comes to the holiday season, we’re constantly bombarded with advertising about all types of gifts. From loved ones to coworkers to friends, it can be overwhelming to keep track of who to gift what. For some male consumers, the struggle of finding a gift and avoiding last-minute purchases seems unavoidable .

This year, jewelry brand Kendra Scott teamed up with NFL star Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions to create a spot for its “Buy Better Gifts” campaign that tackles how men can miss the mark when it comes to gifting during the holidays, especially for a partner.

“Men make up about 20% of our customer base. So it’s an important demographic for us to go after,” said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott.

(Captions for the video have not been made available to Adweek. We will update the video once captions have been provided.) Kendra Scott

In the 30-second spot, a man gifts his partner a certificate stating a star has been named after her. But because he put it in a jewelry box, she and her family are under the impression it was a ring or another piece of jewelry.

Messaging that resonates

According to Omaha Productions, what helps the spot come across as charming rather than condescending is its ongoing partnership with the brand and its understanding of the male audience it wants to reach.

“I think a very authentic way of talking to that person is without patronizing them and without making them feel lesser than,” Nolan said. “If any brand knows who their customer is, knows who their brand is, and they market in a thoughtful way, chances are they’re going to be successful.”

Other spots Omaha Productions has worked on for Kendra Scott have featured former NFL player Eric Decker and his wife, country-pop singer Jessie James Decker, and San Francisco 49ers’ Fred Warner and his wife.

“The ‘Buy Better Gifts’ campaign is the result of great teamwork with our friends at Kendra Scott,” added NFL star-turned businessman Manning in a statement. “We’re excited for the spot to roll out over the next several weeks as the holiday season kicks off.”

CREDITS:

Director and writer: Forrest Davis

Head of digital and executive producer: Kristen Herlihy

Director of photography: Tyler Weinberger

Brand executive producer: Katie Miller

Executive producer: Jon Brogan

Executive producer: Brendan Varni

Producer: Rebecca Case

First ad: Cody Boesen

First ac: Michael Justin

Head of post: Connor Scofield

Executive producer of post: Eileen Miraglia

Post producer: Andrew Jennings

Editor: Michael Papavero

Assistant editor: Cam Doherty

Motion graphics artist: Parker Schmidt

Online editor: Cam Doherty

Colorist: Dylan Hageman

Sound design and mix: Manuel Rivas

Sound editing: Tyler Arnold