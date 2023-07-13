It's Not Hype to Call the OXO Salad Spinner Revolutionary

Twenty-five years ago this month, a revolutionary new machine for the home appeared, capable of generating an impressive 1,100 revolutions per minute. Absent any other details, one might venture it’s an exercise bike. Or perhaps a washing machine or a DVD player.

It’s none of those things, actually, though the washing machine comes closest. In July 1998, American shoppers first laid eyes on the OXO salad spinner.

Hang on. Weren’t salad spinners in stores before then? Indeed, they were, starting with the Moulinex Salad Dryer.