Data Points Infographic: Every Company Is Now in the Empathy Business People are bringing their bad mental health to work, and employers must be part of fixing it More than half of people reported feeling lonely while at work in the last 12 months, according to Hill & Partners. Carlos Monteiro By Eva Kis1 hour ago Your marketing department may be in the empathy business, but it’s time to make that a company policy. WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED. Subscribe today! To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber View Subscription Options Already a member? Sign in