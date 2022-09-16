Metaverse

How the Digital Ad Industry Is Grappling With Ad Views in the Metaverse

The IAB recently finalized new guidelines for in-game advertising metrics

A pixelated illustration of an eye with the word
Metaverse platforms are grappling with how to measure ad impressions.Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Patrick Kulp
By Patrick Kulp

5 mins ago

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).

When Roblox’s product team first set out to build an ad placement system on the gaming platform, it faced questions that could end up setting precedents for a nascent form of digital advertising: What qualifies as an impression when a billboard is viewed solely by 3D avatars? Would basic targeting practices spoil the collective sense of a shared space at the heart of the metaverse concept?

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Metaverse

People of Crypto Lab Aims to Bring Diversity to the Metaverse With Virtual Pride Partyicon-image

By Patrick Kulp

gap-metaverse-roblox
Metaverse

Gap’s Roblox Store Has Perks You Won’t Find in Realityicon-image

By Patrick Kulp

pokemon go
Gaming

As AR Booms, Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Has Big Plansicon-image

By Patrick Kulp

Bloomingdales 150th anniversary virtual store
Emerging Tech

Bloomingdale’s Creates Futuristic Virtual Store to Celebrate 150th Anniversary

By Patrick Kulp

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

You Might Like

5 Lessons for Planning Your First In-person Conference Since the Pandemic

By Paige O’Neill, CMO, Sitecore

Mastering Identity Unlocks the Promise of Addressability

By TransUnion

Does Livestream Shopping Deliver? See the Results 23andMe Got on Prime Day

By Zach Johnson

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal