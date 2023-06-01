Goldbelly's Mission to Create Lasting Experiences With Food

Learn how to market to your modern customer at Commerceweek . Join leaders from Visa , Uber , Amazon and more in NYC or log on virtually. Sign up now to save .

Food is more than just what we need to consume to survive. Certain dishes and meals hold meaning and memories, carrying on family traditions and heritage.

When traveling, one thing many of us do is look up the best places to eat that truly reflect the culture of where we are visiting. Often, we fall in love with those dishes and treasure the memories we made in the place we enjoyed them.

With the advent of Goldbelly, some of those restaurants are now accessible without a plane ticket.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founder and chief product officer Vanessa Ariel to talk about how Goldbelly stands out from other delivery services and provides an experience like no other.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.