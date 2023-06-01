Adweek Podcasts

Goldbelly's Mission to Create Lasting Experiences With Food

Building connections and making memories

young influentials podcast
Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

 

Learn how to market to your modern customer at Commerceweek. Join leaders from Visa, Uber, Amazon and more in NYC or log on virtually. Sign up now to save.

Food is more than just what we need to consume to survive. Certain dishes and meals hold meaning and memories, carrying on family traditions and heritage.

When traveling, one thing many of us do is look up the best places to eat that truly reflect the culture of where we are visiting. Often, we fall in love with those dishes and treasure the memories we made in the place we enjoyed them.

With the advent of Goldbelly, some of those restaurants are now accessible without a plane ticket.

image

How Vibrations Can Help You Practice Mindfulness

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founder and chief product officer Vanessa Ariel to talk about how Goldbelly stands out from other delivery services and provides an experience like no other.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles