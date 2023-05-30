How Vibrations Can Help You Practice Mindfulness

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Over these last few turbulent years, mental health and practicing mindfulness have become more important than ever.

In response, there’s been a boom in apps, devices, tools and services for people to alleviate stress, deal with anxiety and other mental health concerns. Core by Hyperice is one device that, through various functions, helps people practice mindfulness wherever they are.

Core was designed to help people center themselves, improve focus and inner strength. Unlike other meditation platforms, Core is an app and a device designed to track the user’s heart rate and stress levels, encouraging breath control and focus for those working on meditation techniques.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Core co-founder Brian Bolze to learn how vibrations help with mindfulness, breathing techniques and much more.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.