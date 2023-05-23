Mavely Is Here to Empower the Everyday Influencer

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

As a content creator, it can be difficult to find the right platform to connect with brands that align with your niche. In addition, it’s important to have the necessary tools to ensure success in maintaining great partnerships.

Influencer platform Mavely connects brands and creators with the resources they need for successful campaigns.

Mavely is a social commerce platform that offers a unique direct-to-consumer experience. Its users can access various tools and hundreds of curated brand partnerships regardless of their audience size, whether they have 2,000 or 20,000 followers.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founder and CEO Evan Wray as he shares how Mavely is different from other influencer-like platforms and the direction he thinks the creator economy is moving in this year.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.