Over the last few years, outdoor spaces have become extensions of our homes. What many don’t know is how our community parks stay clean, host events and why they partner with festivals.

The Austin Parks Foundation is on a mission to enhance people’s lives throughout its various parks and green spaces in the Texas city.

The nonprofit that was established in 1992 and fills the city’s funding and resource gap in order to develop, maintain and enhance the area’s more than 300 parks, trails and green spaces. Known for its annual volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, the Austin Parks Foundation is a partner and beneficiary of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with CEO Colin Wallis to discuss how the Austin Parks Foundation gives back to the community and how its partnership with the ACL Music Festival came about.

