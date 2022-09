Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

Instacart is pushing further into omnichannel grocery shopping with the launch of Connected Stores, a bundle of technologies that promises to “help grocers build a unified, seamless, personalized experience both online and in-store”—as well as to remain competitive in the evolving grocery space.