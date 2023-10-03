Head to the Retail Media Summit —on November 2 at the Mall of America, MN—to find out how RMNs can work for you by delivering first-party data from customers close to the point of purchase. Register .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Simon Miles, vp of global omnichannel commercial strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to talk about strategies for navigating the complexities of the global marketplace, breaking down silos within organizations and driving innovation in retail media.

Miles opens the conversation by highlighting the changing landscape of consumer engagement and the need for various departments within organizations to collaborate effectively in the modern ecommerce space. He emphasizes the importance of bringing together marketing, media and other key stakeholders to create a seamless customer experience.

As the conversation deepens, Miles explores the changing nature of consumer behavior and the need for brands to adapt their organizational structures. He stresses the importance of breaking down silos that have traditionally separated commercial and consumer marketing. He also emphasizes the need for collaboration among various teams, especially in the age of retail media, to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences to consumers.

Miles also shares valuable insights into how Coca-Cola is bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds when it comes to attribution and measuring the impact of omnichannel investments. He highlights the need for simplification and focuses on key metrics that can drive business outcomes.

Throughout the conversation, Miles emphasizes the significance of education and talent development within organizations. He explains how Coca-Cola is expanding the talent pool and spreading knowledge across different levels of the organization through workshops, training and self-serve learning resources.

Key Takeaways: