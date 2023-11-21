Upgrade your sales funnel with expert insight at Commerceweek , Feb. 28-29. Broaden your audience with improved data technology and a seamless purchase experience. Register now at 50% off .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Maple Solutions founder Tony Crecca joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss the transformative power of connected commerce in the evolving retail landscape.

As the conversation begins, Crecca reflects on how his diverse roles across various organizational functions contributed to his ability to lead commerce through turbulent times and beyond. He emphasizes the importance of building expertise through cross-organizational roles.

Navigating the post-pandemic commerce landscape, Crecca highlights the shift from explosive growth to a more cautious examination of profitable growth. He touches upon the challenges organizations face in connecting online investments with offline sales, especially considering consumers’ comfort in returning to in-store shopping.

A consistent theme throughout the discussion is the call for a holistic approach to commerce. Crecca stresses the importance of looking beyond traditional metrics, urging companies to focus on overall profitability and understanding the sources of their traffic. Furthermore, he explores the challenges and advantages of aligning business plans with retailer goals and advocates for a portfolio approach to achieve success.

The discussion also takes a deep dive into the skills an up-and-coming CPG executive needs in today’s environment. Crecca encourages aspiring professionals to seek cross-functional experiences and ask questions in the early years of their careers. He also emphasizes the value of leadership development programs that span multiple functions over time, allowing individuals to discover their passions and strengths.

Key takeaways: