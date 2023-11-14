It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Mark Clouse, CEO at Campbell Soup Company, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to talk about core strategies and challenges that have defined Campbell’s success over the years.

As the conversation begins, Clouse delves into the strategic emphasis of Campbell’s transformation, rooted in the concept of focus. He highlights the implementation of a singular geography in North America, explaining how this approach has been instrumental in coalescing the energy of Campbell’s teams.

Addressing the challenges posed by remote work and the pandemic, Clouse emphasizes the advantages of co-locating the business under one roof to foster collaboration and cultivate a dynamic, contemporary work environment.

Clouse reflects on Campbell’s rich history, spanning more than a century and a half, and its unique relationship with the city of Camden, New Jersey. He highlights the importance of active involvement in meaningful social issues, demonstrating Campbell’s commitment to making a tangible, positive impact beyond the corporate realm.

The conversation then shifts to the dynamics of board management and the crucial role of transparency in building trust between the board and the executive team. Clouse emphasizes how boards can only support leaders when they have the full picture.

Drawing parallels between his military experiences and his leadership journey in the corporate world, Clouse highlights the invaluable leadership lessons he gained during his time in the armed forces and how they continue to inform his current role.

Key takeaways: