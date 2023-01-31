Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Joy Simonsen, head of global consumer ecommerce at 3M, talks about how the brand’s “maker culture” has contributed to its success in both the b-to-b and b-to-c ecommerce world.

Simonsen starts by speaking about how leveraging b-to-b ecommerce provides incremental profits for b-to-c and how both work hand and hand. Emphasizing the importance of data, she stresses how optimizing content leads to conversion. When a brand is able to tie content to data, it can truly test its effectiveness.

3M, as a large technology company, has adopted a “maker culture,” in which they constantly are testing and iterating their products and marketing initiatives. Simonsen explains that since the company has an engineering foundation, they are able to automate its output quickly.

As an expert in the ecommerce space, Simonsen says that ecommerce belongs everywhere for brands because it is another road to the consumer. She speaks on how it is important to build a common language to align all teams. Simonsen stresses the value of cross-functional work to build empathy. She says when teams can create a human relationship and listen to each other’s needs, they can quickly advance together.

In this episode, you will learn just how far testing your ideas, leading with empathy and working together can get a brand in the ecommerce space.

