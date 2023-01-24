Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Cristina Marinucci, global head of shopper excellence at Mondelez International, gets phygital with hosts Sarah Hofstetter and Rachel Tipograph.

Phygital is the blending of the digital and physical worlds to create enhanced experiences. Marinucci delves into the best practices for rolling out this omnichannel approach to retail with both customers and internal stakeholders.

In order to grow an omnichannel business, you need cross-functional buy-in. Demonstrating measurability and the halo of digital influence on all sales has helped shift mindsets at Mondelez.

As an international leader, Marinucci also speaks to the need to meet each market where it is and to take advantage of the opportunities offered by less developed markets to test and learn outside of existing infrastructures.

You will leave this episode with a whole new omnitude and a vocabulary for providing excellent shopping experiences.

Key takeaways: