In this episode of Brave Commerce, Anouck Gotlib, CEO of Belgian Boys, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss branding and developing products over time.

Gotlib shares the experience of creating and launching Belgian Boys with her husband. She explains how she gave the product “clothes” or rather developed the brand to be exciting and enticing to customers. In developing the brand, Gotlib looked to the consumer and has gone back to consumer feedback to elevate and evolve it.

As a first-time CEO operating a CPG organization, Gotlib prioritizes the value of learning from her team and listening to them with an open mind. Her battles with imposter syndrome have taught her to lean on her community when facing obstacles and learning from mistakes.

Gotlib reveals several key choices that helped drive consumer attention to Belgian Boys including where the product is positioned in grocery stores alongside complementary products. By relying on key data points to drive decisions, Belgian Boys has scaled across a wide selection of retailers and is continuing to grow.

Key Takeaways: