In this episode of Brave Commerce, Nathalie Gerschtein, president of consumer products at L’Oréal, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to share strategies for navigating the ever-evolving beauty industry landscape.

Gerschtein attributes her long tenure with L’Oréal to the company’s commitment to providing growth opportunities and a culture that encourages learning and innovation. She emphasizes the importance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone and embracing opportunities for personal and professional development.

Gerschtein also advocates for leading with empathy, citing it as a vital trait for fostering trust, psychological safety and diversity of thought within teams. She rejects the notion that vulnerability equates to weakness; asserting that it takes courage for leaders to acknowledge their vulnerabilities and adopt a “learn it all” mindset rather than a “know it all” attitude.

Discussing the need for personalization at scale in today’s consumer-centric landscape, Gerschtein delves into how L’Oréal leverages technology and consumer insights to tailor experiences and products to individual preferences, thereby deepening brand-consumer relationships. Despite the rise of digital channels and changing consumer behaviors, she believes that beauty remains a resilient industry, driven by consumers’ desire for self-indulgence and pampering.

During the conversation, Gerschtein also addresses L’Oréal’s marketing strategies, including its presence in cultural events like the Super Bowl and partnerships with influential figures like Cardi B and Coco Gauff. She emphasizes the importance of authenticity in brand collaborations and the need to balance mass marketing efforts with personalized experiences.

The discussion further explores the evolving role of retailers in the beauty industry ecosystem. Gerschtein views retailers as strategic partners in enhancing the consumer experience, both online and offline. She sees opportunities to create immersive in-store environments and leverage emerging platforms like TikTok Shop to further engage consumers.

Key takeaways: