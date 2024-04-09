Marketing to the Next Generation Can't Wait

Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

The media industry is in a constant state of evolution and change, which has only accelerated in recent years. As each new generation comes of age, new ways of reaching and marketing to consumers are emerging.

Croud is a full-service media agency that operates globally and specializes in driving growth for brands through reinvention. The agency was founded on the belief that the traditional agency model is no longer effective; instead, Croud connects a worldwide network of 2,400 independent digital professionals (called Croudies) to over 500 in-house specialists using its proprietary technology. This approach allows the agency to flexibly scale insights and performance globally.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Croud U.S. managing director Kris Tait. Tait shares the latest marketing trends and techniques that companies are using to reach younger audiences.

