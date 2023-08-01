In this episode of Brave Commerce, Diana Haussling, svp and general manager of consumer experience and growth at Colgate-Palmolive, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to share valuable insights into navigating the corporate world, making brave career choices and building meaningful relationships that foster professional growth.

Haussling’s approach to leadership stands out as she explains her willingness to embrace challenging roles and stepping into the unknown. Throughout the conversation, she emphasizes the importance of mutual alignment in professional partnerships. Good partners, she describes as being supportive individuals who uplift you, but can also be honest critics to guide you back on track when you need it.

When it comes to fostering a motivated and engaged community, Haussling shares the importance of trust, empowerment and constructive feedback in leadership. She encourages individuals to deeply understand their own motivators and communicate them openly. Additionally, Haussling does not shy away from the transactional nature of relationships. You build trust, she points out, by clearly stating what you want from an interaction and what you have to offer.

When facing a risky decision, Haussling asks,”what’s the worst that can happen?” in order to face those risks head-on and embolden herself to address them. She highlights the importance of pushing through fear, seeking advice from trusted sources, and learning from past experiences to overcome insecurity.

