In this episode of Brave Commerce, Hamid Saify, senior vice president of digital retail at Liquid Death, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss marketing strategies that disrupt traditional ecommerce markets. Hamid shares that Liquid Death’s exceptional success lies in taking a basic product like water and marketing it with the same energetic approach seen in the alcoholic beverage and energy drink industries. He explains how the brand injects comedic elements into every touchpoint, resulting in an unforgettable brand image.

Moreover, Hamid emphasizes the importance of infusing authenticity and a human-like voice into brand communications. He also highlights the significance of hiring individuals who not only embody the brand’s core values, but also maintain a start-up mindset.

Simplicity is a fundamental principle for Liquid Death. The company believes in having a singular objective for almost every marketing communication. Hamid shares that the brand initiates their creative process by asking, “What is the dumbest thing we can do?” to foster innovative thinking.

Liquid Death has successfully expanded its presence from primarily an ecommerce business to having a strong retail presence. When it comes to safeguarding the company’s secret sauce, Hamid shares that Liquid Death focuses on competing with itself, rather than preventing others from imitating them. Hamid also addresses how the brand built an engaged community through its Country Club loyalty program, encouraging fans to create content.

