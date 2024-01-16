Solidify brand strategy with insights from experts at Outlook 2024 , January 23 in NYC. Create a plan for each pinnacle and pitfall facing marketers in 2024. Register .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Ari Labell, president of North America for food and personal care CPG giant The Hain Celestial Group, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss the company’s commitment to promoting healthier living.

As the conversation unfolds, Labell sheds light on his role and the day-to-day operations of the entire business. He provides an overview of Hain Celestial’s mission, emphasizing its commitment to inspire healthier living through better-for-you (BFY) brands across diverse categories. Additionally, he delves into the evolving definition of “better for you,” especially in the context of food.

Discussing his career journey, Labell highlights the importance of gaining expertise in various roles, including marketing, and understanding the financial aspects that drive the business. He emphasizes the significance of being “trilingual” in understanding the consumer, shopper and customer perspectives. Moreover, Labell sheds light on the necessity for leaders to surround themselves with intelligent individuals, including those who challenge their thinking and provide honest feedback.

The discussion also centers on the transformation at Hain Celestial over the past seven years. Labell explains the company’s shift from primarily acquiring brands to building purpose-driven brands. He introduces the Hain Reimagined strategy, focusing on brand building, channel expansion and innovation to unlock growth potential.

Labell expresses optimism about the continued growth of the better-for-you trend, especially in categories like snacks, baby and kids, and beverages. He also highlights Hain Celestial’s commitment to environmental, social and governance strategies by outlining the three components: healthier products, healthier people and a healthier planet.

Key takeaways: