On this episode of Brave Commerce, Julien Bouzitat, the U.S. general of Laneige and Innisfree, part of the Amorepacific Group, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to share valuable insights into the evolving landscape of beauty, the significance of strategic partnerships, and the nuanced art of adapting global brands for regional success.

Bouzitat’s journey in the beauty industry spans two decades, beginning with L’Oréal—a rigorous training ground that fostered creativity, analytical thinking and adaptability. He describes how constant change and growth are the norm at a global beauty giant.

Bouzitat describes Amorepacific’s unique position as a hybrid between a startup and a large corporation. He also emphasizes the company’s commitment to research and development, citing it as a key differentiator in an industry flooded with marketing campaigns. When it comes to core values, he focuses on the importance of strong product formulas and the ability to foster customer loyalty through consistent quality.

He also elaborates on the challenges faced and overcome in aligning marketing assets with a diverse consumer base. The success story unfolds through trial and error, ultimately establishing the U.S. as the Western hub for content development. Bouzitat credits this adaptability as a crucial factor in the brand’s success as well as strong retail partnerships, even in the era of DTC. He also shares his perspectives on TikTok Shop’s role in reshaping ecommerce in the U.S. and highlights the power of influencer marketing.

Bouzitat also addresses talent recruitment and development. He prioritizes clear communication of strategic priorities, talent optimization and a positive work environment. He also stresses the significance of transparency in influencer marketing and notes the growing trend of consumers seeking personalized and customized reviews tailored to their specific needs. The conversation also touches on the rising prominence of Reddit as a platform for authentic consumer conversations about beauty brands.

Key takeaways: