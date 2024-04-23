Brave Commerce: Centering the Consumer in the CPG Industry

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Luke Kigel, Kimberly-Clark’s vp of digital marketing and consumer experience for North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to offer insights into the evolving landscape of marketing and consumer behavior within the CPG industry.

Kigel reflects on his transition from the consumer side back to the brand side. One key theme throughout the interview is the emphasis on understanding and meeting the needs of consumers, which ultimately is people seeking meaningful experiences with brands.

He also discusses the challenges of bridging the gap between different marketing disciplines and ensuring a unified brand experience across various touch points.

Collaboration emerges as a critical factor in navigating these challenges, with Kigel advocating for partnership and open communication across functions. He acknowledges the difficulty of implementing consumer-centric strategies within large organizations but emphasizes the need for alignment and shared understanding of goals. Kigel also highlights the role of processes and ways of working as enablers for effective collaboration.

The conversation extends to the rise of retail media and the changing dynamics between brand manufacturers and retailers. Kigel emphasizes the importance of understanding consumer behavior and building direct relationships with consumers, regardless of the channel or platform. He predicts a continued shift toward personalized and integrated experiences driven by deeper consumer insights.

As the discussion concludes, Kigel reflects on the future of consumer behavior and the evolving relationship between CPG companies and commerce. He shares a personal anecdote about the changing nature of the purchase journey, emphasizing the importance of product consideration and the role of social media in brand building.

Key takeaways: