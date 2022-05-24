Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Kathleen Gambarelli, global head of product marketing for performance solutions, demonstrates two key ways that AR technology can instill confidence and inspiration in consumers—and the brands trying it out.