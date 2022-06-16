Amazon

Here’s What’s in Store for Prime Day 2022

New this year are stamps and a Billy Ocean classic

The ecommerce giant has revealed what it has in store for the eighth annual sales event.Amazon
Headshot of Lisa Lacy
By Lisa Lacy

4 mins ago

Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week. Join discussions with leaders at New Balance, WayfairRent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass.

After starting as a one-day event, Amazon’s Prime Day grew to a 36-hour experience, then a 2-day ecommerce extravaganza. This year, Prime Day will again be a 48-hour flash sale beginning at 3 a.m. ET on July “12. Prime members in 20 countries, including the U.S., China, Italy and Mexico, can take part. And for the first time, shoppers in Poland and Sweden can too.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy is Adweek's commerce editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
a pack of cards with the top shop logo
Emerging Tech

How NBA Top Shot Became a Gateway to NFT Adoption

By Patrick Kulp

Illustration of a TV screen showing the DLP rainbow effect.
Columnist Network

Netflix’s Subscription Model Change Is Unlikely to Solve Their Problems

By Paul Roberts

a group of marchers holding up letters spelling out Pride
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pride Parades Take a Hard Look at Themselves, and Sponsorsicon-image

By Jason Notte

Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Create a Server on Mobile

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects