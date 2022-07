Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's , Walmart Connect , New Balance , Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities in retail marketing. Sign up now .

Though summer still feels far from over, retailers are prepping for back-to-school season. And this year, it’s going to be more expensive due to supply chain issues and inflation, which, at 9.1%, hit a 41-year high this week.