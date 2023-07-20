Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In the dynamic realm of marketing, one individual stands out as a trailblazer, redefining what it means to be a fearless leader. Melissa Hobley, CMO of Tinder, whose unwavering passion for the brands she’s represents is evident in every decision she makes. As we delve into her journey, discover the essence of her unparalleled bravery and how it paves the way for innovative strategies that not only transform the industry, but also drive cultural shifts and meaningful connections. Listen to this episode to hear more about her unwavering commitment to the brand and how she’s reshaping the perception of Tinder, positioning it not just as a hookup platform but as a facilitator of authentic and enduring relationships.

