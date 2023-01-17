Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Victoria Eady Butler is quickly becoming a woman to know in the world of whiskey.

She is the great-great-granddaughter of Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller who worked alongside Jack Daniel. Butler is currently the master blender of the award-winning Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. She oversees the blending process of its core and master blend portfolios along with the selection of all single barrels. In 2021, Butler was named Master Blender of the Year three times by Whiskey Magazine, VinePair and The Spirits Business. That was then followed by a second award by Whiskey Magazine in 2022. She’s the first person in history to receive this honor two years in a row.

In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Butler who discusses her career and family history, serving as a member of the Uncle Nearest executive team and overseeing the Nearest Green Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to Nearest Green’s descendants, funded by the sales of Uncle Nearest Whiskey.

Butler also discusses her time before entering the world of whiskey working as an analytical manager with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center in Nashville. Butler had just retired from more than 30 years in criminal justice when Fawn Weaver, the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, approached her about becoming involved in the Uncle Nearest brand.

Learn more about Butler’s extraordinary life and career by streaming the new episode below. Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.