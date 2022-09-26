Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.
On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Artis Stevens, who has devoted his career to community service, beginning at the Atlanta Public Housing Agency, then the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He spent many years at the National 4-H Council, and now his career has taken him to the helm of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.