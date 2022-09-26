Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

On making connections through food and his vision for the game-changing organization

Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

6 mins ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.

On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Artis Stevens, who has devoted his career to community service, beginning at the Atlanta Public Housing Agency, then the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He spent many years at the National 4-H Council, and now his career has taken him to the helm of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Stephen Starr, Founder of STARR Restaurant Groupicon-image

By Al Mannarino

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents: Shonda Rhimes on the Future of Televisionicon-image

By Al Mannarino

The logo for Brandweek: The Podcast
Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: Why Miami Will Become Web3’s Silicon Valley With Jesse Kirshbaum and Mags Kala

By Al Mannarino, John Heil

The logo for Brandweek: The Podcast
Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown

By Al Mannarino, John Heil

Microlearning
View All

What Is Incrementality and Why Is It Critical for Proving ROI? 

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

You Might Like

Will Consumers Greet Your Ads With “Ho Ho Ho” or “Ho Hum” This Holiday Season?

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast

In Economic Uncertainty, Don’t Slash Ad Spend, Slash Ad Waste

By Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp

Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Classic TV Advertising

By MNTN

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal