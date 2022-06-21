The Speed of Culture: Why Authenticity Is King in the Marketplace

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

StockX has shifted the way the resale market operates. Sneaker culture is at an all-time fever pitch, with limited collaborations no longer being just statement fashion items, but potential investment opportunities for the shrewd collector. This move from a standard style to a more unique, limited, and exciting aesthetic isn’t just limited to sneakers—it’s moved to apparel and even redeemable tokens for your online presence. StockX has grown by adapting and moving with this new, exciting wave and giving access to it in a way that the online commerce world has never known before.