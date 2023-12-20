The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

The retail landscape has changed. Now, deals are spread throughout the year, and inflation-conscious shoppers are saving more than they’re spending. Will brands see the boost they need this holiday spending season? Or did Black Friday and Cyber Week turn out to be more of a whisper than a bang?

In this special edition episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, join Matt Britton, MikMak’s founder and CEO Rachel Tipograph, and Reckitt’s director of full-funnel consumer engagement, Carolyn Nephew, for the annual webinar on the top stories immediately coming out of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As we wrap up what has been a memorable year for the podcast, they discuss what the consumer spending habits of the biggest shopping week of the year mean for brands going into 2024.

Rachel Tipograph is a trailblazer in the ecommerce world. She founded MikMak, the enterprise marketing ecommerce platform that helps brands better understand consumers by connecting digital investments to online retailer insights. Forbes listed Tipograph as one of its “30 under 30 Who Are Changing The World,” Marie Claire named her one of “The 50 Most Influential Women in America” and Fast Company named her one of “The Most Creative People in Business.”

An effective and passionate leader, Carolyn Nephew has been in the advertising and marketing industry for over 20 years. She manages media, content, CRM, web and ecommerce for Reckitt’s Health brands, while obsessively managing investments and delivering high ROIs. She constantly looks for meaningful ways to connect brands with their audiences in this ever-changing creative and media landscape.

Tune into the latest episode below to learn how to navigate retail businesses’ marketing strategies.

Key Highlights: