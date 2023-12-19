Build your own seamless purchase experience at Commerceweek , February 28-29. Gain strategies for consumer retention with immersive touchpoints, AI innovation and storytelling. Register now at 35% off .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Darren MacDonald, chief customer officer at Petco, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to offer his perspective from the retailer side of the pet care business.

MacDonald introduces the timeless principles that remain unchanged in the dynamic world of retail: assortment, price and delivery. According to him, these three elements constitute the core value propositions for consumers and are paramount for a retailer’s success.

As the interview progresses, MacDonald emphasizes the significant shift toward marketplaces and consumers’ increasing willingness to pay for convenience. From the evolution of delivery timelines to the rise of same-day and one-hour deliveries, MacDonald highlights the cultural change where consumers prioritize convenience above all else. He shares Petco’s advantage in having 1,500 physical stores, enabling a unique buy online, pick-up in-store model that is not only convenient but also cost-effective.

MacDonald sheds light on Petco’s overarching goal to inspire and lead pet parents through a personalized 360-degree health and wellness experience. He elaborates on Petco’s diverse offerings, including groceries, pharmacy services, grooming and vaccinations, making it an omnichannel provider. He also shares that the membership program plays a pivotal role in facilitating easier access to these services and fostering a deeper connection with customers.

The conversation also touches on the pandemic-induced pet ownership boom, with MacDonald noting that two-thirds of Americans are now pet parents. He envisions sustained growth in the pet industry, driven by both the increasing number of pets and a focus on premium offerings. He also highlights the effectiveness of personalized advertising based on first-party data, creating a valuable ecosystem for advertisers, Petco and consumers.

Key takeaways: