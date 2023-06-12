Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

7-Eleven has been a part of American culture for almost a century, and its most famous proprietary product, the Slurpee, has been delighting customers for more than six decades.

For a peek into how the iconic 7-Eleven Slurpee came to be and where it’s headed, join us for an exciting conversation with Marissa Jarratt, evp and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. Jarratt she shares her journey and growth in the marketing space, dives into the history of the Slurpee, and announces the exciting rebrand of this iconic frozen beverage.

On this special episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Jarratt joins Suzy founder Matt Britton as they explore the history of the Slurpee, from Omar Knedlik stumbling upon the idea of a frozen beverage to 7-Eleven’s new “Anything Flows” campaign. Jarratt also discusses the importance of sustainability at 7-Eleven and the ambitious goals the convenience store chain has set for itself.

Jarratt has led the marketing strategies for some of America’s favorite brands, including Lay’s, Cheetos, TruMoo Chocolate Milk and Friendly’s Ice Cream, delivering business growth and building brand equity. Today, she leads the marketing strategy to “redefine convenience” at 7-Eleven for the modern digitally savvy customer.

She brings deep food and beverage knowledge and marketing expertise to 7-Eleven, having held multiple senior leadership positions: vp of global snacks marketing at PepsiCo; svp, head of marketing and general manager of frozen foods at Dean Foods Company; and chairwoman of the board for Good Karma Foods, a plant-based food and beverage company.

She was a finalist for the Path to Purchase Institute’s 2020 Women in Excellence Executive of the Year award and previously was recognized as a Top Woman in Grocery by Progressive Grocer and a Rising Star by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame. Don’t miss this insightful conversation with one of the industry’s top marketing leaders!

Check out the key takeaways of this episode to learn how Jarratt drives growth and sustainability at 7-Eleven, one of America’s oldest and most iconic brands: