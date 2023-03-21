Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

What does it take to excel in a multi-industry marketing career? To find out, we sat down with Frank Cooper III, chief marketing officer at Visa. With a wealth of experience spanning multiple industries, from developing financial literacy to finding your purpose, Cooper III is an expert in his field and has some invaluable advice to share on how to thrive in the fast-paced world of marketing.

In this episode of the Speed of Culture podcast, Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton sits down with Cooper III to discuss his outstanding multi-industry marketing career, his passion for helping people develop a healthy relationship with money and how to find your sense of purpose by applying the concept of Ikigai in everything you do.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley and Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, Cooper III shifted his career toward marketing. He served in various industries for companies like Def Jam Recordings, Tommy Boy Music, AOL, PepsiCo, BuzzFeed and BlackRock.

In 2022, Cooper III took on the role of the CMO at Visa, where he leads the global marketing organization to drive demand for Visa products, services and solutions. He was also included in the 2022 Forbes World’s Most Influential CMOs List.

Discover more about how to build a meaningful and fulfilling career by checking out the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Highlights: