So much of personal branding involves getting out of our own way. Silencing the doubting voices within us and around us so that we can forge our own path. Surrendering to the greater reality of who we are and what we’re meant to do.

Transformational coach Kute Blackson has seen the power of surrender to set people free to be their greatest selves. In this episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, they discuss how surrender is an essential step to bringing greater purpose to our brands⏤and lives.