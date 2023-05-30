Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In the ever-evolving landscape of business, certain themes continue to hold steadfast importance: brand power, authentic communication and women in leadership. To navigate these dynamic concepts and uncover their significance in today’s professional world, we sat down with Lara Balazs, CMO at Intuit.

Balazs joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to share her insights. Balazs is a highly accomplished global leader in P&L management, and an expert in marketing and communications.

With her extensive background in developing multinational businesses and brands, she knows how to drive transformative growth. Before Intuit, Balazs held a variety of roles including svp and head of North American marketing at Visa and vp of worldwide Prime and North American marketing at Amazon.

Recognized for her outstanding contributions to the marketing industry, Balazs has garnered a multitude of prestigious awards. She has been honored as one of Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMOs, and acknowledged by Adweek as part of our CMO Vanguard 2020.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode to learn how to harness brand power meaningfully and effectively.

Key Takeaways: