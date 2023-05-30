Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
In the ever-evolving landscape of business, certain themes continue to hold steadfast importance: brand power, authentic communication and women in leadership. To navigate these dynamic concepts and uncover their significance in today’s professional world, we sat down with Lara Balazs, CMO at Intuit.
Balazs joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to share her insights. Balazs is a highly accomplished global leader in P&L management, and an expert in marketing and communications.
With her extensive background in developing multinational businesses and brands, she knows how to drive transformative growth. Before Intuit, Balazs held a variety of roles including svp and head of North American marketing at Visa and vp of worldwide Prime and North American marketing at Amazon.
Recognized for her outstanding contributions to the marketing industry, Balazs has garnered a multitude of prestigious awards. She has been honored as one of Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMOs, and acknowledged by Adweek as part of our CMO Vanguard 2020.
Check out the key takeaways of this episode to learn how to harness brand power meaningfully and effectively.
Key Takeaways:
- 05:04 – 07:31 – The Enduring Relevance of Brand Power — In the current economic climate, many companies are emphasizing a bottom-funnel approach and questioning brand power. However, the answer remains clear: Brands still matter. Undoubtedly, performance marketing and bottom-funnel strategies are crucial. However, they serve as an endpoint in the marketing journey. In contrast, brand building plays a pivotal role in establishing long-term success.
- 07:32 – 10:36 – The Importance of Authenticity in Business Communication — Balazs reminds us that business professionals are just human beings. There is no need to assume a different persona when dealing with customers. Authenticity is key, and that is precisely why your business voice plays a vital role in shaping your brand’s positioning and identity. Consistency is also essential, regardless of whether you are b-to-b or b-to-c.
- 10:56 – 12:31 – The Mutual Benefits of Reverse Mentoring and Networking — Effective mentorship and networking play pivotal roles in advancing one’s career. Receiving advice from individuals, whether they are long-term employees or a part of a younger generation, allows for a unique and mutually beneficial exchange.
- 25:57 – 27:42 – Embracing Women in Leadership — Balazs is a passionate champion of women in leadership roles. In the early stages of her career, she found herself as one of the few women at the table. Today, Intuit’s C-suite is comprised of a remarkable 50% women. She noted a transformation toward authentic and empathetic leadership—a change women have played a significant role in leading.