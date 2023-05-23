Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

With 150 million people visiting its locations every week and 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of one of its stores, Walmart is an iconic brand that has disrupted the American retail market.

However, with the rapid pace of consumer change, how can Walmart maintain its heritage while adapting to current trends and scaling appropriately to meet consumer needs?

To answer these questions, we spoke with William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, who joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the 50th episode of The Speed of Culture podcast.

During their discussion, White sheds light on how Walmart’s customer-centric approach addresses customer needs while balancing tradition and innovation. He also presents the brand’s strategy in social commerce and how Walmart leverages community power.

White is an exceptional marketer with a proven track record of delivering outstanding results by creating compelling strategic visions, developing capabilities and driving effective execution. As a passionate leader, White excels in building, developing and nurturing high-performing teams.

His leadership in creativity, innovation and growth has earned him recognition as one of the world’s top CMOs from several renowned publications, such as Forbes, Adweek and Business Insider. Before joining Walmart, White held senior marketing positions at leading brands like Target and Coca-Cola.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode to learn how Walmart’s customer-centric approach helps the company stay agile and address market changes effectively.

Key takeaways: