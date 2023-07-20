Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In a landscape where relevance, transparency and innovation are critical, corporate giants like PepsiCo and Frito-Lay are placing the consumer at the heart of their operations. To delve into how this consumer-focused philosophy takes shape, we sat down with Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America.

In today’s episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, we sat down with O’Brien to explore his focus on transparency in the food industry, the power of sports in driving brand awareness, and the importance of growth and consumer-centricity in marketing.

A driving force behind some of the world’s most iconic brands, O’Brien blends art, science and culture to spark joy in consumers and reimagine the future of food. As the CMO of Frito-Lay North America, he shapes the resounding success of iconic snack brands like Lay’s, Cheetos and Doritos, with an unwavering focus on purpose, expansion and innovation.

Previously, O’Brien led PepsiCo’s Sports and Fitness division, managing a diverse portfolio of global brands such as Gatorade, Muscle Milk, Propel and Evolve. Additionally, he led dedicated teams for Mountain Dew and Pepsi’s flavored soft drinks and energy brands, further solidifying his expertise in the industry.

O’Brien’s successful and creative track record has earned him honors including being named to Advertising Age’s 40 Under 40 in 2013, Digital A-List in 2010, and Event Marketer’s 2011 Brand X Award.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode below to learn about the role of modern marketing in the food and sports industry.

Highlights: