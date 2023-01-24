Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Ekta Chopra, chief digital officer at e.l.f. Beauty, sits down with Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss the brand’s unique strategy around digital experiences and innovative consumer trends.

Chopra is a visionary IT executive who has spent her entire career transforming private equity-backed companies with cutting-edge technologies, high-performing teams and digital innovation.

Before e.l.f. Beauty, Chopra worked at organizations like Consortium of Information Systems Executives for Bay Area CIOs, the worker nonprofit James Irvine Foundation, children’s education organization Induz and women’s fashion brand Charming Charlie.

In this episode, Chopra shares why e.l.f. Beauty is one of the leading Gen Z brands, successful partnerships with Chipotle and Twitch gamer Lufu, and how the brand leverages the metaverse, AI, ChatGPT and BeReal to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Highlights: