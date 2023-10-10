Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Many books discuss the history of platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, but there’s a lot more to the social media story. Taylor Lorenz, technology columnist at The Washington Post, decided to reveal it all.

Her book, Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence and Power on the Internet, gives a unique user’s view of how the internet has changed us. She looks at how top users on social platforms have transformed how we view content, connect with others, shop, and understand power.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast Lorenz joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss the rise of the modern personality driven media landscape and the transformation of journalism in the digital era, sharing her views on today’s leading social media platforms.

Take a deep dive into the real social history of the internet by exploring the key takeaways from this episode below.

Key highlights: