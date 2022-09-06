The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Leadership plays a significant role in what a marketing agency can achieve. Every study indicates that your business objectives are better if you have a diversified leadership team. Kristen Cavallo is doing just that. She has made it her mission to fight invisibility using breakthrough work and inclusive culture at the Martin Agency.