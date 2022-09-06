Adweek Podcasts

The Speed of Culture: Delivering Consumer Expectations as a Modern Brand

Kristen Cavallo, CEO at The Martin Agency, on future trends in marketing agencies and when to take a stand as a marketing agency

Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

1 min ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Leadership plays a significant role in what a marketing agency can achieve. Every study indicates that your business objectives are better if you have a diversified leadership team. Kristen Cavallo is doing just that. She has made it her mission to fight invisibility using breakthrough work and inclusive culture at the Martin Agency.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Instagram: How to Stop Users From Sharing Your Stories Through Direct Messagesicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Aespas digital avatars
Technology

Intel Reignites Its Signature ‘Bong’ With Help From K-Pop Band Aespa and Popular Creators

By Shannon Miller

nick kroll standing on a tv set
Fashion & Apparel

Nick Kroll Gets Very Comfortable Indeed in New Bonobos Ad

By Samantha Nelson

Alex Lubar Marty OHalloran
Leadership & Talent

Alex Lubar Named President and COO of DDB Worldwide

By Kyle O’Brien

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

5 Ways to Optimize Performance for a Brighter Future

By John Dokes

Top Tips for Online Video, According to 5 Leading Agency Executives

By Cenk Bulbul

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar