The Speed of Culture: Content to Commerce

In an era of technological advancement, with various devices at our disposal, who still wears a watch? Lots of people, as it turns out. As a multi-billion dollar industry, watches are always on-trend and sales grow every year. To understand the business and its future, Ben joins the conversation to share insights about the watch industry.