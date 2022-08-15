The Importance of Remaining Loyal to the Brand and Consumers With Clorox 

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The Clorox Company champions its customers to be well, safe and thrive daily. Guided by its values, the company is continuing to innovate through the development of wellness brands and enhancements in customer experience — both online and in person. Vivian Chang, Head of DTC Practice at Clorox, stopped by Adweek’s Commerce Week to share the best tools and tricks for generating a meaningful and lasting business-to-consumer relationship while staying true to the retail brand’s beloved legacy.