The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs 

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.
President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships.