Commerce Week

The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs 

How tools born out of necessity during the pandemic are propelling Neiman Marcus to long-term success 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

11 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

President and chief customer officer of Neiman Marcus Group, David Goubert, is responsible for creating uniquely personalized experiences for the Neiman Marcus customer through the cohesive partnership between in-store, online, and remote selling experiences. Goubert joined Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss NM’s Integrated Luxury Retail strategy, how the organization is investing in the remote and high-tech retail experience and how leveraging tech is allowing NMG to build long-term customer relationships. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Commerce Week

Unlocking Omnichannel Experiences With KraftHeinz 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

Shop, Click, Drive With General Motors 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

How Rent the Runway Prioritizes Access Over Excess 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

How New Balance Became a Legacy Disruptor 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

3 Ways Next-Gen Leaders Embrace Uncertainty and Drive Digital Transformation

By Courtney Rose

More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them

By Danielle Carney

Are You Making Informed CTV Ad Buys?

By DISH Media

What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?

By Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google