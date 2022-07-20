The Great Fail: Von Dutch, From Price Tags to Tie Tags

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Back in the early 2000s, Von Dutch’s ubiquitous trucker hats were everywhere, and its line of denim brought us the classic low-rise jeans that were sometimes frayed at the hem, or studded with tons of bling, but never without the iconic Von Dutch logo. That distinctive font embodied the cool Americana aesthetic for a generation.