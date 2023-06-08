The Great Fail: The Downfall of Mars Hill Church

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Mars Hill was a Seattle-based church led by Mark Driscoll, a beloved, endearing, powerful presence in the evangelical Christian community.

Driscoll built Mars Hill into one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation, with close to 15,000 attendees and an additional 260,000 viewers tuning in online every week. But behind the charismatic persona was a twisted reality waiting to be uncovered.

What was revealed in its final days was a trail of abuse, fraud, intimidation, sexism and a fall from grace that would make it one of the most spectacular collapses in Christianity today.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.