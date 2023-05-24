The Great Fail: How FTX Went From Irresistible to Criminal

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

FTX once touted itself as the cryptocurrency trading platform to revolutionize the industry with its founder Sam Bankman-Fried at the helm.

This once-promising company was on a path to decentralize and democratize a highly complex investment within the crypto world. But the empire rapidly collapsed in 2022, and Bankman-Fried was indicted on criminal charges of campaign finance violations, securities fraud and money laundering.

What happened and who was to blame? Listen to Episode 56 of The Great Fail to hear the full story with special guest Jason Notte, staff writer at Adweek.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.