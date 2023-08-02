Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail: Bed, Bath &… Bankruptcy

How the fate of the once successful company was soon put on layaway

Headshot of Debra Chen
By Debra Chen

 

For 52 years, Bed, Bath & Beyond was the destination for high-quality home goods merchandise, top brands, and a discovery zone for home shopping that made it inspiring and fun.

By January 2014, the company had operated more than 1,500 stores in North America, reaching a share price of $70. Despite all the success, the company would soon become a victim of mismanagement, burdened with debt and unwanted inventory, unaware that its own fate would soon be put on layaway. 

Tune in to episode 60 of The Great Fail to hear the story. Special thanks to Seth Basham for his contributions to this episode.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Debra Chen

Debra Chen

Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.

