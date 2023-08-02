The Great Fail: Bed, Bath &… Bankruptcy

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

For 52 years, Bed, Bath & Beyond was the destination for high-quality home goods merchandise, top brands, and a discovery zone for home shopping that made it inspiring and fun.

By January 2014, the company had operated more than 1,500 stores in North America, reaching a share price of $70. Despite all the success, the company would soon become a victim of mismanagement, burdened with debt and unwanted inventory, unaware that its own fate would soon be put on layaway.

Tune in to episode 60 of The Great Fail to hear the story. Special thanks to Seth Basham for his contributions to this episode.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.